CPEC is Pakistan’s future: Asim

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information on Wednesday said that CPEC is a non-political international project and work over its completion is in progress with fast pace.The CPEC Authority chairman made it clear that there is no political hindrance in its way. He said this while talking to senior journalists in Islamabad. Asim Bajwa said Pakistan takes decisions in its interest and there should be no doubt that the CPEC project is in the best interest of the country adding that no external pressure will be accepted.

He maintained that the project is Pakistan’s future as well as a tangible realty and no compromise will be made over it. Bajwa said working plan over both routes from Khunjrab to Gawdar has been completed and the remaining link routes will be added to the plan in the next few months. He said the second phase of this multi-billion dollar project is crucial for the development of the country and construction work will soon be started.