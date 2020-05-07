CM orders setting up coronavirus testing lab

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the Health Department to provide the required machine to the Lady reading Hospital for setting up a coronavirus testing laboratory. He was talking to the hospital management during his visit to the biggest tertiary care hospital of KP to review arrangements put in place therein for coronavirus patients, said an official handout. Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir , Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz and secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain Shah accompanied him. The chief minister said the LRH role in providing better healthcare services and treatment facilities had remained remarkable. He paid tributes to the LRH staff for their services in responding to any emergency situation, including the coronavirus pandemic. The chief minister assured all-out support from the provincial government to the hospital in providing better treatment facilities to the coronavirus patients.