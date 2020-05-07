Impact of match-fixing continues to haunt Pak cricket: Aamir

ISLAMABAD: Wasim Akram’s biggest role was making sure Pakistan does not win a World Cup after 1992, revealed former Pakistan captain Aamir Sohail in an interview with Geo TV.

“The biggest contribution by Wasim Akram for Pakistan cricket was making sure Pakistan does not win a World Cup after 92. Imran Khan should be very grateful to him and he is by awarding him the presidential award. If he [Akram] was sincere with Pakistan, we would have easily won the 96, 99 and 2003 World Cups. All of this drama happened for a reason. This should be investigated. The culprit behind all this should be brought to the forefront,” Aamir said.

According to Geo TV, Wasim Akram could not be approached for his reaction. Aamir Sohail said Ataur Rehman suffered penalty because he had a week personality. “Let me make it very clear, this match fixing mafia has its connection within different cricketing boards. That is why these are too strong and have their say everywhere.”

Aamir Sohail said the impact of match fixing continued to haunt Pakistan cricket. “That is why we have not won a Test series in Australia or in South Africa for the last 30 years now.”

Recalling his surprising elevation to the role Pakistan team captain in 1996, Aamir Sohail said he was asked to captain the team minutes ahead of the start of the quarter-finals against India. “Though a friend of mine had already told me in advance that Wasim would not play, he pulled out just minutes ahead of the start of quarter-finals which India ultimately won by 39 runs.”

Another former Test fast bowler Aaqib Javed also broke his silence, saying match-fixing mafia had threatened to tear him in pieces on numerous occasions in the past. “I was threatened for dire consequences by the mafia which was too strong at that time. My career as a fast bowler came to abrupt end because of match-fixing mafia. That is one of the reasons why I was never seriously considered for head coaching job by the PCB,” Aaqib who coaches Lahore Qalandars in the PSL said.

The former medium pacer opined that even Justice Qayyum Report was never a perfect one. “It had tried to hide some glaring facts.”

After saying all this, Aaqib backed Salim Malik and his entry back into the PCB. “Malik deserves another chance. He deserves some kind of technical job in the PCB.”

Aqib admitted that it was always easier at that time to become part of the match-fixing mafia. “It however has never been easier to get out of their clutches. There has never been a way out and that is what most of former cricketers have learnt.”

While talking exclusively to The News, former Test captain Aamir Sohail blamed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for double standards in dealing with tainted players, saying that there should be one rule for every player having suspect past.

Aamir said he along with all other stakeholders, including the media, had been sick of these repeated match fixing stories. “What we need is an end to all this and that is only possible if the PCB treat all suspects with honestly and one yardstick. That has not been happening. I am surprised at the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani statement which says Justice (Retd) Qayyum report had never pointed its finger at Wasim Akram. It is a wrong approach that will take our cricket nowhere.

The PCB should deal with all such cases with one yardstick. If Wasim can be engaged with the PCB why not Salim Malik and Ataur Rehman. The Board high ups must sit down and decide once for an all as how to deal with this never ending saga of match-fixing that has ruined life of those cricketers who had no say in the PCB.”

Aamir said he was at that stage of his age where he wanted to see solutions and no further delays and more arguments. “If there is a pardon that should be for every cricketer. Pick and choice policy will complicate the matter further.”

Aamir revealed he had been declining several offers to reveal facts through a book writing. “I am resisting these offers mainly because I have more than one stunning stories to share. I don’t want Pakistan cricket to get damaged further. Onus now is on the PCB to play its role and deal with all such cases honestly and with equal yardstick.”

Aamir said every board has come up with different set of mind. “There should be one policy as changes in board should not affect the basic planning.”