Brussels forum of journalists, academics: Int’l journalists declare Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest ‘illegal’

BRUSSELS: The arrest of Jang-Geo Media Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was recently discussed at an international journalists and academics conference organized by two European universities in Brussels, the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) and Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), at the International Press Freedom Day.

The conference, titled ‘Journalism without fear or favour’, was attended online by thousands of journalists, academics, lawyers and human rights activists from around the world. The media, law and human rights activists, including Barrister Coailfhionn Gallagher, discussed Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's arrest before the participants. She said that MSR was arrested due to his media group's independent editorial policy and criticism of the current government. Gallagher noted that action against journalism and journalists is not limited to dictatorships, but happens also in democratic countries. Pakistan is one of the large democracies where journalism is under threat, she noted, describing the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as 'illegal'.

Earlier in the conference, Caroline Pauwels, Rector of ULB and VUB, and Yvon Englert, in his inaugural address highlighted the purpose of the conference. Guilherme Canela, UNESCO's Chief of Section for Freedom of Expression, apprised the participants of facts and figures from around the world related to journalism.

Later, during the section titled ‘Journalism without Fear’ speakers from different parts of the world contributed through live chat interactions. On the occasion, imprisoned Turkish journalists Ahmet Altan and Elf Shafaq were also given the Honorary Title 2020 Award for their courageous services to journalism.