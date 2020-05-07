Neighbour tortures 2 kids for Rs500

MULTAN: A man Wednesday tortured two children of his neighbour over allegations of stealing Rs 500 in Shah Rukin Alam Colony.

Inayatullah suspected ten-year-old Ali Hassan and his friend stole his Rs 500. He subjected them to torture and inflicted critical injuries. The boys were removed to Nishtar Hospital. According to family sources of the boys, the condition of the boys is critical at the hospital. Muhammad Asif, uncle of one boy, filed a case with Shah Rukin Police but police, according to him, was reluctant to take action against the ‘influential’ accused. However, the police said efforts were underway to arrest the accused.