Supreme Court directs NAB to respond to Khursheed Shah’s bail plea

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau on a bail application filed by former opposition leader and Pakistan People's Party leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in a corruption case.

The PPP leader, along with his sons and others, were booked in a NAB reference for accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income. The NAB alleged that Khursheed Shah caused losses to the national exchequer and in order to hide the wrongdoings, including converting amenity land into residential bungalow, got his moveable and immovable properties, including a hotel in Shikarpur and petrol pumps, transferred in the name of frontman and other family members. The SHC had on April 22 rejected the bail of PPP leader in NAB reference.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that NAB has failed to produce evidence against the PPP leader and requested the court to grant him bail in the case. The Supreme Court’s three-member bench headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar after preliminary hearing issued a notice to NAB and called their comments next week.