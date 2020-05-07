Will PM set the ball rolling to get rid of deadwood from bureaucracy?

ISLAMABAD: The directory retirement mechanism, recently introduced by the government to weed out deadwood from the bureaucracy, is said to have many catches, which makes it virtually un-implementable at all levels except at the grade 21 level by the prime minister.

Sources in the bureaucracy said that at the BS-21 level, if this policy is strictlyimplemented, it could help get rid of over half of the total officers in this scale. However, at the lower levels it would become hard to remove non-performing bureaucrats.

For compulsory retirement, it is said, the performance of official has to be below certain acceptable level and must be reflected in the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) in a manner that official, whose performance is being reviewed for application of compulsory retirement, should have been graded “average” by three different reporting officers.

It means that officer should have served under three different supervisory officers and all three should have assessed him as “average” and counter signing superior should have agreed with all three reporting officers - which in practice means six different officers thinking alike over an extent period of 3-4 years.

Secondly, the officer being assessed also has a right of representation and appeal if he thinks he has been assessed adversely. “This stringent condition of ‘three average ACRs by three different superiors and such ACR being upheld on appeal’ is impossible to achieve,” a senior bureaucrat said, adding that the bureaucracy has very cleverly blunted a very good initiative of the federal government.

Another glaring lacuna in the rules identified is that it doesn’t apply to grade 22 officers. So senior officers heading departments and ministries and who are really responsible for delivery and working of ministries and departments are excluded from previews of the new rules.

But one provision which to many seems most implementable and hassle free is the rule 5(b) which empowers the prime minister to retire officers in grade-21 who have not been recommended for promotion by high level promotion board- a forum haired by the premier himself.

According to senior civil servants this provision, which empowers the prime minister, is most implementable. “Hence these rules can be applied to grade-21 officers most easily and without too much of procedural wrangling,” a source commented.

Although the rule 5 also provides that officers superseded twice by the Central Promotion Board can also be retired, a senior officer said at grade-19 and 20 level the promotion is so procedural and automatic that it is jokingly said that keep on breathing and you will reach grade-21. Hence chances of officers been superseded by the CSB are also quite rare.

It was shared by an informed source that Prime Minister Imran khan so far has presided over three High Level Promotion Boards for BS-22 promotion. The premier has not promoted many grade-21 officers.

It is yet to be seen if the PM is willing to apply his own approved rules on this BS-21 level “deadwood”, who he has not considered fit for promotion to next grade in last three boards. Rules say if an officer is not promoted in two boards he can be weeded out through early retirement policy evolved and implemented recently.

According to a senior serving officer, the proof of the pudding is in the eating- the High Level Promotion Board is expected anytime this month. “Let’s see if the government implements its own 2020 rules or ignores them,” he said.