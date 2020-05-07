‘US moon mining proposals need legal analysis’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Wednesday said a U.S.-proposed legal blueprint for mining on the moon would need to be analysed thoroughly to check if it complies with international law. The Trump administration is drafting the proposals under a new US-sponsored international agreement called the Artemis Accords, people familiar with the proposed pact told media, and that Russia, a major partnerwith NASA on the International Space Station, would not be an early partner.