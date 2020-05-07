close
Thu May 07, 2020
N
Newsdesk
May 7, 2020

'US moon mining proposals need legal analysis'

World

N
Newsdesk
May 7, 2020

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Wednesday said a U.S.-proposed legal blueprint for mining on the moon would need to be analysed thoroughly to check if it complies with international law. The Trump administration is drafting the proposals under a new US-sponsored international agreement called the Artemis Accords, people familiar with the proposed pact told media, and that Russia, a major partnerwith NASA on the International Space Station, would not be an early partner.

