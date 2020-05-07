Tom Cruise to film in space

LOS ANGELES: Tom Cruise will film his next Hollywood blockbuster on location — 250 miles up in the air and orbiting the Earth once every 90 minutes.

The “Top Gun” star will fly through the stratosphere to shoot an as-yet-unknown film aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA said on Tuesday. The American space agency´s director Jim Bridenstine confirmed the news on Twitter, saying he was excited that the move would “inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists” to work on space travel.

Cruise, 56, famously still does his own cliff-hanging, car-rolling stunts. He gained his commercial piloting license after his role in Top Gun as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a hotshot US Navy pilot who has a dangerous and reckless flying style, and reportedly flew some aircraft in the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic due later this year.

But if his latest daring project goes ahead, Cruise will be the first Hollywood A-lister to appear onscreen from outside the planet´s atmosphere. Entertainment website Deadline Hollywood first reported rumours of the film shoot on the weekend, adding that tech mogul Elon Musk´s SpaceX venture was attached to the project.