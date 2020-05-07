Iran blasts US nuclearpullout, warns over arms ban

TEHRAN: Iran´s president said Wednesday the United States made a “stupid mistake” by abandoning a nuclear deal and warned of severe consequences if its allies agree to extend an arms embargo.

The United States is waging a campaign to extend the ban on selling conventional weapons to Iran, which is set to be progressively eased starting in October. The ban is to be lifted in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which blessed the landmark international agreement that placed limits on Iran´s nuclear programme in 2015. US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord — known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA — in 2018 and began reimposing sanctions on the Islamic republic. “America made a very stupid mistake by abandoning this agreement,” his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, said at a televised cabinet meeting. “The wise thing for the US is to return to the JCPOA... but those in charge today won´t ever reach such wisdom,” he added. Rouhani said the lifting of the embargo was “an inseparable part” of the nuclear accord. “If it is ever reimposed... they know well what severe consequences and what historical defeat awaits them if they make such a mistake.