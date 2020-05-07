UK royal Archie celebrates first birthday

LONDON: Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of Britain’s Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan, celebrated his first birthday on Wednesday, with his parents marking the occasion with a video of his mother reading him a story.

In footage posted on the Instagram page of the Save the Children charity, Meghan reads giggling Archie, who is pictured wearing a simple white bodysuit, one of his favourite books, “Duck! Rabbit!”. The video was recorded last weekend by Harry, who can be heard chuckling and cheering from behind the camera. Archie is the seventh-in-line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth’s eighth great-grandchild. His parents, who have become huge global celebrities since their star-studded wedding in 2018, are officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but their son has no title. The family are now living in Los Angeles after Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal roles at the end of March to forge new careers. Their exit caused a crisis in the royal family, and came after a reported rift with Harry’s elder brother Prince William and growing hostility to the media’s intense coverage.