Pompeo has no evidence about virus lab leak: China

BEIJING: China hit back Wednesday at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his claims that the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, saying he “doesn´t have any” evidence. Washington and Beijing have clashed repeatedly over the virus, which emerged in China late last year but has since spiralled into a global pandemic. Conspiracy theories that the virus came from a maximum-security virology lab in Wuhan have swirled since earlier this year, but were brought into the mainstream last month by US government officials. Pompeo said on Sunday that there was “enormous evidence” to show that the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab. “I think this matter should be handed to scientists and medical professionals, and not politicians who lie for their own domestic political ends,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a regular press briefing. “Mr Pompeo repeatedly spoke up but he cannot present any evidence. How can he? Because he doesn´t have any,” she said. Most scientists believe the new virus jumped from animals to humans, with suspicion around a market in Wuhan that sold wildlife for meat.

“We urge the US to stop... shifting the focus to China,” Hua said. “It should handle its domestic affairs properly first. The most important thing now is to control the US´ domestic pandemic spread and think of ways to save lives.”

China UN envoy: beat pandemic before source probe: China will not invite international experts to investigate the source of COVID-19 until after securing the “final victory” over the virus, Beijing´s UN ambassador in Geneva said Wednesday. China´s priority is first beating the pandemic — and secondly countering the “absurd and ridiculous” US politicisation of the new coronavirus, Chen Xu told reporters in an online briefing. The World Health Organization says it is waiting on an invitation from China to take part in its investigations into the animal origins of the virus, first reported in the city of Wuhan in December. Asked when the WHO could expect an invitation, Chen replied: “The top priority, for the time being, is to focus on the fight against the pandemic until we win the final victory.