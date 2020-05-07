Mercury touches 40°C as city stays in grip of mild heatwave

Mercury touched 40 degrees Celsius in Karachi on Wednesday under the influence of a mild heatwave that has gripped the city for the last two days, said officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

They added that the temperature would remain up to 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday while Friday would also be a hot and humid day in the city.

“Today, the temperature in Karachi touched 39.9 degrees Celsius but due to high relative humidity, the feel-like situation was more than that. Karachi is in the grip of a mild heatwave for last couple of days and we are expecting this heatwave to continue till Friday in Karachi and its suburbs,” said Sardar Sarfraz, the Chief Meteorological Officer (CMO) Sindh, while talking to The News.

He explained that the mild heatwave in the city is mainly due to the partial suspension of sea breeze during the first half of the day.

“It happens when rain-bearing LPA [low pressure area] shifts to the north Pakistan, while in south Pakistan, there is a relatively HPA (high pressure area) inducing continental airflow towards the coastal city, which being dry, causes drop in moisture and rise in temperature,” Sarfraz said.

To a query, he said another mild heatwave was expected in the city from May 12 till May 15 and mercury might rise to 42 degrees Celsius during that heatwave.