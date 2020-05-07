Bodies of three roof collapse victims sent to hometown

The bodies of a couple and their minor son who lost their lives in a roof collapse a day ago were sent to their hometown on Wednesday for burial.

The deceased were Aurangzeb, his wife Shiza and son Abdul Hadi. Aurangzeb was an engineer by profession. According to police, the man, his wife and their one-year-old son were asleep when the roof of their apartment collapsed early Tuesday. However, the mishap was reported on Tuesday night when Shiza’s sister went to their home and found the door locked from inside.

Subsequently, their neighbours broke the door and found them dead. As the police and rescuers were called in, they moved the bodies to a private hospital and later the bodies were kept at a morgue. Police said the couple got married about a couple of years ago. The bodies were sent to their hometown Nawabshah for burial, police said, adding that investigations were underway.

Man with large number of masks held

Police on Wednesday arrested a man and seized a huge cache of masks, infrared thermometers and other materials that were illegally manufactured within the limits of the Ferozabad police station.

The raid, according to police, was conducted at a bungalow in PECHS. Police said the raid was carried out on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday on a tip-off. Police explained that the masks and other materials were being manufactured illegally. A case was also registered as the police arrested one suspect.