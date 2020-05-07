Reopening of educational institutions on June 1 seems impossible: Saeed Ghani

The fear that the ongoing coronavirus emergency could cause irreparable damage to the academic activities became more evident on Wednesday when the provincial education minister hinted that the Sindh government might go for revising its decision of reopening the educational institutions on June 1.

Speaking at a press conference, Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said that at present the reopening of educational institutions in the province on June 1 “doesn’t seem a feasible option”.

The education minister said a final decision in this regard would be taken after the meeting of the Steering Committee of the Sindh Education Department.

He said all the decisions of the provincial government were meant to safeguard the lives and health of the people in the province. However, the final decision regarding the reopening of educational institutes would be made in a steering committee meeting.

The minister categorically rejected the news that the provincial government was going to reopen educational institutes on June 1. He said no final decision had been taken regarding the reopening of educational institutes so far.

Ghani said the Sindh government instructed private schools to give a 20 per cent concession in tuition fees and thousands of schools followed the instruction even after the issuance of a stay order by the high court on April 16.” The same instructions were also followed by private schools when the stay order ended on April 29.”

However, it is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court on Tuesday again suspended the provincial education department’s directives to the private educational institutions for a mandatory 20-per cent concession in the tuition fee of April and May due to the COVID-19 emergency situation

Addressing the presser, the minister hoped that private schools’ owners would compensate the parents in this critical time.

“Till the date, the provincial school education and literacy department has received 1,243 complaints, out of which 659 complaints have been resolved. Likewise, the department has also received around 369 complaints from unpaid teachers employed at private schools. Out of the total complaints of teachers, 256 have been resolved. The department has also issued 158 warning letters to private schools.”

The minister pointed out that parents could register their complaints on the phone number given by the Sindh Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions.

Ghani said the electric and gas supply companies had been asked by the Sindh government to not charge utility bills from those customers who consumed less than 200 units. “But the bills would be taken within 10 months,” he added.

“However, the Sindh government has received complaints in this regard. This is why the provincial government has requested the federal government to provide relief to the people because the electric and gas providers companies come under the jurisdiction of the central government.”

Answering a question, Ghani said the Sindh government was fully aware of the difficulties being faced by the traders and businessmen. “But we will make a decision on the National Coordination Committee’s advice that would be implemented in the entire country. The NCOC has suggested the opening of trade centres and markets, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should avoid politics on this.”

He said there was a huge gap between the resources of the federal and the provincial governments. “This year we were hoping that the federal government will transfer Rs835 billion to the Sindh government. But it is expected that the federal government will not transfer the whole amount. The federal government can provide relief to the public as the central government has no plan to return foreign debts and initiate development projects.”

He demanded that the federal government should provide maximum relief in the account of health.

Regarding the labour issues, Ghani said the provincial labour department had so far received 73 complaints regarding the dismissal from jobs and non-payment of salaries to the labourers associated with various industries in the province during the coronavirus lockdown.

Since the lockdown came into effect, the Sindh government had issued notifications barring the businessmen and industrialists from rendering the labourers jobless or stopping them payment of salaries to them during the COVID-19 emergency, he said.

Ghani said the labour department has started taking action against employers who rendered labourers jobless or are not paying salaries during the lockdown regime. He said all such complaints were being received on the helpline service of the department having 021-99243822 that had already been advertised. He appealed to the industrialists and businessmen to avail the special loan scheme of the State Bank of Pakistan to keep paying salaries to their labourers and also stop their termination from service. He appealed to the federal government to keep the interest rate of the loan scheme as low as possible.