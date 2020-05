Kalou handshake video shocks Germans

BERLIN: A video of Hertha Berlin forward Salomon Kalou shaking hands with his team-mates "shocked" key German politicians, who are set to decide Wednesday whether the Bundesliga can resume later this month.

"The video has done the German league (DFL) and professional football a disservice," Anja Stahmann, chairwoman of Germany’s regional sports ministers, told radio station RBB on Wednesday.

"I have heard from colleagues that they are shocked and shaken. The Bundesliga is set to be given the green light by the government on Wednesday to resume later this month behind closed doors and with strict hygiene measures in place.

Germany’s regional sports ministers have already approved the Bundesliga’s plans to resume, but Stahmann said Ivory Coast international Kalou’s video left a bad impression. "Some people think the Bundesliga has lost its grip in times of a pandemic," Stahmann added.

On Monday, the former Chelsea forward was suspended by Hertha after posting a video to Facebook showing him greeting team-mates and club employees with handshakes, flaunting hygiene guidelines laid out by the league.

Kalou apologised for disregarding the social distancing rules, saying: "it was a big mistake". The 34-year-old also said he could understand how his video, shot in dressng room, caused shockwaves as the league was seeking permission to return to action.