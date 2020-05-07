Juventus players back quarantined Ronaldo

MILAN: Giorgio Chiellini led the way as Juventus players returned to individual training at the team’s sports centre on Tuesday, while Cristiano Ronaldo began two weeks’ coronavirus quarantine after returning to Italy.

Captain Chiellini, 35, arrived early with Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci, wearing a black face mask, just after midfielder Aaron Ramsey. Playmaker Miralem Pjanic showed up in the afternoon, along with Juan Cuadrado, Mattia De Sciglio, Federico Bernardeschi and Daniele Rugani. Serie A champions Juve said the training sessions, which are allowed thanks to Sunday’s green light from the Italian interior ministry, "will take place on an individual basis and with staggered arrivals to allow full compliance with the regulations in force".

"After a day of tests and exams carried out yesterday at J Medical, some of the Juventus players started training at the Continassa Training Centre, where they officially began their recovery to regain competitive form," Juve added. Ronaldo’s return is more uncertain after two months of confinement on his native island of Madeira, having played in Juventus’ last match against Inter Milan on March 8 behind closed doors.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner returned with his family to Turin by private jet late on Monday, and is in quarantine awaiting tests. The interior ministry’s go-ahead has allowed players to return to club training facilities two weeks ahead of schedule, offering a glimmer of hope that the 2019-20 season might yet be saved. As well as Juventus, top-flight clubs Atalanta, Bologna and Udinese also got back to training on Tuesday, with Sassuolo and Lecce leading the way on Monday.