SAG medallist Arshad picks Turkey as possible venue for training

ISLAMABAD: South Asian Games (SAG) gold medalist and the only track and field Pakistan athlete ever to qualify for Olympics, Arshad Nadeem has picked Turkey as possible venue for his training ahead of 2020 Olympics to be held in 2021 in Tokyo (Japan).

Talking to The News after receiving his much deserved and overdue Rs one million cheque for winning the SA Games gold medal in javelin, Arshad said he had requested to train in Turkey once the COVID-19 settled down.

“The IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza has sought my consent and had given me options to train in Baku or in Turkey. I picked Turkey as the venue for training for Olympic. There I will be in a position to compete against the best European javelin throwers also,” he said. Arshad Nadeem who also picked a medal at the Asian Games, hoped that with hard work and some timely international exposure in company of the best around in Europe, he would be in a position to make a history for the country by becoming the first ever track and field athlete for the country to win a medal at Olympics. “I am confident that I can achieve that goal. What I need is a bit of international exposure and training under well versed coaches,” he said.Pakistan athletics team finished behind Sri Lanka and India on the medal table in Nepal Games by winning five gold, two silver and six bronze.

Besides gold in javelin, Uzair Rehman won (200 M, gold; 4x100 M relay bronze), Muhammad Naeem won (110 M hurdles gold, 4x100 M relay bronze), Mehboob Ali won (400 M hurdles gold, 4x400 M relay bronze),

In line with the 2001 approved cash award policy, gold medalists at SA Games is entitled to Rs one million cash, silver medalist Rs half a million and bronze medalist Rs quarter a million cash award. Dr Fahmida presented cheques to athletes.