Sangakkara set for another term as MCC president

LONDON: Seven months after creating history by becoming the MCC's first-ever non-British President, Kumar Sangakkara is all set to enter an elite list of people who have served multiple terms. According to a latest update, the Committee of MCC have decided to offer the Sri Lankan batting legend an extension of his ongoing term that's slated to end on 30th September 2020.

This agenda will need the members' approval at MCC's Annual General Meeting which is scheduled for 24th June. Traditionally, the successor is named during this gathering and with Sangakkara's term poised for an extension, the nomination shall be with regards to this appointment scheduled for 2021. His tryst with MCC goes back a long way. It began in 2011 when he delivered a poignant speech at the Cowdrey Lecture. Consequently, the Club honored him with a lifetime membership the following year and the 42-year-old also joined the MCC's World Cricket Committee in the same year.

In February 2020, Sangakkara was captain of the Club during its historic tour of Pakistan - a first for the MCC in 47 years. The trip was an earnest attempt to encourage the revival of international cricket in Pakistan which had become a no-go zone for international teams since the attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009, a squad that Sangakkara was also part of.