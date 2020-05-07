ECB to minimise their activities amid Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: As England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has started moving towards minimising their options to generate international activities amid the Covid-19 marred summer, the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford have emerged a possible venues to host all six Tests matches scheduled for 2020.

The option will be put for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) approval during the next week virtual meeting between ECB officials and PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan.“Yes, a meeting is expected to be held next week through video link between Wasim and ECB officials to discuss different options regarding hosting Pakistan share of matches during the COVID-marred English summer. I am in no position to tell as which points and options will be under discussion during the meeting. But the meeting is set to be held next week to discuss all these issues,” a PCB official when contacted said.

News emerging from England reveal that Old Trafford (Manchester) could well be seen hosting two of the Pakistan Test in August with third to be held at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl. The season will however start with the three-match Test series against West Indies with two Tests to be played at Ageas Bowl while Old Trafford will stage the third one.

All these matches will be staged behind the close doors with maximum of 250 to be present at the grounds. It will be like a close-doors matches with only support staff and related people will be allowed to enter at the two venues.

A UK-based newspaper has quoted Steve Elworthy, the ECB’s head of events, as investigating the logistics of getting the matches played without spectators. “He is confident international cricket could be held at the two grounds, with no more than 250 people present at each match,” the Daily reveals.

The Tests would be held back to back with three days between each one. The two venues would then — at the end of July and in early August — share the three one-day internationals against Ireland that are currently due to be held at Trent Bridge, Edgbaston and the Oval in September.

Though the ECB has yet to discuss these points with the PCB, the Board is already in talks with West Indies counterparts. Besides that Joe Root (England Test captain) and Jason Holder (West Indies Test captain) have also been kept in the loop on the possibility of holding the series at the two venues. The ECB hopes the pandemic will have eased sufficiently in two months for Test cricket to resume at the two ‘bio-secure’ grounds with hotels on site.