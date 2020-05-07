CCPO visits Landikotal checkposts, quarantine centre

LANDIKOTAL: Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur on Wednesday visited Landikotal and checked various police checkposts and corona quarantine centre.

District Police officer Muhammad Iqbal, who accompanied the CCPO, said that security situation in Landikotal overall was assessed. He said there was a meeting with commandant Khyber Rifles Colonel Bilal. Various aspects related to coronavirus pandemic and border situation was discussed. The CCPO also visited Landikotal Police Station and checked the complaint book. He directed the police officials to adopt a friendly attitude towards those visiting the police station so that they could run the official business smoothly. The official also visited the site chosen for a new police station.