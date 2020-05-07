close
Thu May 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AP
Ashrafuddin Pirzada
May 7, 2020

CCPO visits Landikotal checkposts, quarantine centre

Peshawar

AP
Ashrafuddin Pirzada
May 7, 2020

LANDIKOTAL: Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur on Wednesday visited Landikotal and checked various police checkposts and corona quarantine centre.

District Police officer Muhammad Iqbal, who accompanied the CCPO, said that security situation in Landikotal overall was assessed. He said there was a meeting with commandant Khyber Rifles Colonel Bilal. Various aspects related to coronavirus pandemic and border situation was discussed. The CCPO also visited Landikotal Police Station and checked the complaint book. He directed the police officials to adopt a friendly attitude towards those visiting the police station so that they could run the official business smoothly. The official also visited the site chosen for a new police station.

Latest News

More From Peshawar