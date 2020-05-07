Tank filling stations asked to follow official rates

TANK: The district administration here on Wednesday asked the owners of the filling stations to sell petrol at the official rates.

Taking notice of public complaints, Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir directed owners of petrol pumps to sell gasoline at the rates announced by the government or else a strict action would be taken against the violators. He was talking to a delegation of petrol pump owners here. The official said the government brought down the prices of the petroleum products to provide relief to the people. He said the district administration would take action if the filling stations tried to fleece the customers.