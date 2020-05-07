Village council secretaries seek upgrading

TIMERGARA: The All Secretaries Village Councils Association Dir Lower chapter on Wednesday asked the chief minister and minister for Local Government and Rural Development to approve basic pay scale 14 and service structure for them in the upcoming fiscal budget.

The demand was made during a meeting of the association held at Balambat with its Lower Dir chapter president Salahuddin in the chair.

Other office-bearers of the association, including vice president Muhammad Zeb, general secretary Nizamul Haq, deputy general secretary Murad Badshah, finance secretary Farmanullah, Kaleemullah, Moinuddin, Faisal Jan, Fayyaz and others, were also present.

Salahuddin said the village council secretaries were also exposed to Covid-19 infection as they made entries of daily wagers, labourers and other deserving people for government’s corona relief package. “The village council secretaries are on the frontlines during all the emergencies, but their services have never been acknowledged like other government servants,” he added. Salahuddin asked the chief minister and the minister for Local Government and Rural Development to approve the basic pay scale 14 and service structure for village secretaries in the upcoming financial budget.