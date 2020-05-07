Martyrdom of cops in five incidents triggers concern

PESHAWAR: Five police officials were martyred in separate attacks in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last couple of days, triggering speculations if the target killing of the cops has started again.

Though two of the incidents proved to be personal dispute, the rest of the cases are still being investigated to find a link to terrorism.

The latest incident took place in Badaber on Tuesday night when an Assistant Sub-Inspector Niaz Bahadur was targeted by unidentified attackers while going to the mosque for Taraweeh prayers. He was posted in the Telecommunication Wing of the KP Police in the Hangu district and was on leave when he was targeted.

Officials said a case had been lodged and investigations were being carried out from all angled, including target killing.

“The case will be worked out soon,” Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur said.

He visited the spot along with SSP Operations and other officials to personally investigate the incident.

The same day, a member of the Elite Force in Abbottabad, Mohammad Shabbir, was martyred in Mansehra. He was also going to the mosque for Taraweeh prayers.

He was taken to a hospital, but succumbed to his wounds. The attackers managed to escape.

However, police officials said Shabbir had some personal enmity and the accused would soon be arrested.“Two accused were nominated in the first information report. One of them has been arrested and the other will be held soon,” said Qazi Jamilur Rahman, the regional police officer Hazara. Before Niaz and Shabbir, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Naseeb Shah was martyred in his house in Malakand district. He was serving as DSP Headquarters in Shangla and had come home on leave. During the investigation, the officers found the martyred cop was living a humble life in a two-room dilapidated house.

The boundary wall of the house was also broken and the attackers probably got the advantage of it and targeted the cop from there when he was sitting on a cot in courtyard.

The pictures of the house of DSP Naseeb Shah went viral on social media. Many people praised him for his honesty and asked the authorities to acknowledge the services of such officials during their lifetime.

Two more policemen were martyred in Mardan and Kohat on the day when Naseeb Shah was murdered.

Investigations are being held into the killing of cop in Kohat while in Mardan the police officials said the key accused behind the murder of the cop, who had some personal dispute, had been arrested.

Apart from the murders of policemen, a couple of improvised explosive devices were defused in Bannu while one IED was defused in Matani area in Peshawar.