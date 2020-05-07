Adviser says economic crisis does not allow complete lockdown

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said the country is suffering due to the economic crisis and the available resources do not allow a complete lockdown since many people live below the poverty line.

Briefing the media on Wednesday on the latest situation of coronavirus, he said although Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government could forward own recommendations on the lockdown, yet the decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting will be implemented.

It may be mentioned here that the federal government is likely to make a decision on whether to ease the lockdown or otherwise.

The adviser said the prime minister is concerned about those living below the poverty line and that is why the policies being framed focused the underprivileged.

He stated that the KP government was on frontline against coronavirus and taking all the measures which were needed to contain the virus.

Ajmal Wazir said some 60, 000 people, including those from Iran, Afghanistan and Gulf countries arrived in KP during the last six months.

He added that these people were traced and checked for Covid-19, adding those arriving recently were quarantined as well.

The adviser said those who had developed symptoms were isolated and those who did not were sent home.

Ajmal Wazir said initially only 200 persons could be tested for coronavirus. However, the capacity was increased almost to 1,500 which would be enhanced to 2,000 in the near future.

While updating media on the latest situation, the advisor informed that

211 new cases were confirmed in the province in last 24 hours.

The total number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in K-P is 3,499 where nine deaths were recorded in the province in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 194.

A total of 19 coronavirus patients have recovered in one day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The total number of patients defeating coronavirus in the province has reached 875, said an official handout while quoting the adviser.