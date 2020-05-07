No of Covid-19 patients 85 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The number of Covid-19 patients in the Nowshera district rose to 85 on Wednesday as another man tested positive for the viral infection. The man who tested positive was identified as Zubair Khan, the driver of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Quratul Ain. Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan said that Wednesday was the lucky day for the district as six coronavirus patients, including a Chinese student of a seminary in Raiwind and administrator of Tehseenul Quran Madrassa, recovered from the viral infection after medical treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital, Nowshera. Giving details, the official said that Chinese student Ameer Hamza and Maulana Ahmad Umar Madani, the administrator of the Tehseenul Quran Madrassa and his brother Maulana Muhammad Ibrar and three-year old niece Afifa, Dilawar Khan of Amangarh and Abid Ali reported negative for the viral disease after medication. The official said the viral infection could be stemmed if the people followed the government instructions, including social distancing and staying home.