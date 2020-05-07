close
Thu May 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2020

Two shot dead in Miranshah

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2020

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified attackers shot dead two motorcyclists in Tapi village in Miranshah area on Wednesday.

Police said that Shams and Nisar were riding a motorcycle when they came under attack by unknown assailants in the Tapi village. As a result, the two were killed on the spots. The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime.

