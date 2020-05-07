ANP asks govt not to interfere with 18th Amend

KARAK: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial additional general secretary Khursheed Khattak has warned that any change in the 18th Amendment would not be acceptable and resolved to launch mass contact campaign after the lockdown to mobilize the workers on the issue. Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said that 18th Amendment was actually a silent revolution. He said the federating units of the country need more autonomy instead of rolling back the amendment. Khattak recalled that the amendment was the result of long struggle of ANP for the rights of the province and demanded federal government to provide the net profit of electricity to KP. The Pakhtun nationalist leader said the incumbent government had failed on all fronts and added that it would collapse soon under its own weight of failure. He added that the economic growth of country was touching its lowest ebb and claimed that such a fragile economy could not create jobs.