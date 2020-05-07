Protest against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest enters 55th day

PESHAWAR: The workers of Jang Group continued the protest on the 55th consecutive day on Wednesday against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters urged the government to release forthwith Mir Shakil and withdraw cases against him.

Speaking on the occasion, Peshawar Press Club President Syed Bukhar Shah said that Mir Shakil was detained in a connection with a three-decade-old property case.

Terming it an attack on the press, he said the media workers had always rendered sacrifices for a free press and would not accept such tactics.

He demanded the release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him.

The PPC chief asked the government to release all withheld dues of the Jang Group so that the workers could get salaries.

He said the journalists would expand the protest if their genuine demands were not met.

Resident Editor Daily Jang Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik said that the entire world and international organisations were monitoring the case of Mir Shakil, which, he said, was earning a bad name for the country.

He demanded the release of the Jang Media group chief and withdrawal of cases against him.

Arshad deplored that Mir Shakil was being kept in illegal custody. Sardar Imdad Ali Qazalbash observed that Mir Shakil was being punished for highlighting the truth.

He asked the government to release Mir Shakil and withdraw cases against him.

The speaker recalled that the government had already released the opposition leaders but denied bail to Mir Shakil to victimise the biggest media group.