Rachel Weisz says taking on a physical role was ‘daunting’ after her pregnancy

Rachel Weisz has said it was “daunting” to take on a physical role in new Marvel film Black Widow not long after she had given birth.

The actress plays Melina Vostokoff in the film and took on action scenes nine months after her pregnancy, according to an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. Weisz told the magazine: “I think all women would recognise that as daunting. I didn’t have my core, shall we say. It was a good incentive to do some pilates and dance cardio.”

Weisz added that she admired other female characters in superhero movies.

“When I watched Wonder Woman I completely identified with the character, more than I would do with a male action figure,” she said. “There’s a little tomboy brunette and she’s grown up and now she’s saving the world.”

Weisz also praised Brie Larson’s performance in last year’s Captain Marvel. She said: “I just loved seeing a woman under duress, dealing with all the stuff the world threw at her and being fairly tough, but also funny and vulnerable — it made it very interesting to see a woman take on foes like that.

“She really has got incredible superpowers, she can definitely fly, right? Seeing a woman fly! As I watched it, I was her.”

Black Widow was originally slated for release this month, however this has been pushed back to November 6 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The June issue of Harper’s Bazaar went on sale from May 6.