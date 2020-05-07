Crowley backing Battaash to star again this term

LONDON: Jim Crowley expects Battaash to again be one of the horses to beat in the top sprints when the season eventually gets under way.

The Charlie Hills-trained six-year-old enjoyed another fine year in 2019, returning in style in the Temple Stakes at Haydock before finding old rival Blue Point a shade too good in the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot, as he had 12 months earlier.

A third consecutive victory in the King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood followed, before previous disappointments in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York were put to one side as he stormed down the Knavesmire in August to beat Soldier’s Call.

Former champion jockey Crowley is looking forward to getting back aboard the Dark Angel gelding, and told Sky Sports Racing: “He was good last year, the only blip was the Abbaye at the end of the year, but he’s back in now, I’ve seen him and he looks in good form.”

He added: “Hopefully if Royal Ascot gets the go ahead it would be nice to go back there. He’s been second twice now to Blue Point, so it would be nice to go one better with him, and that’s where he’d probably start off I’d say.

“He’s something special, he really is quick. Unfortunately Ascot is a very stiff five furlongs, but he hasn’t run a bad race there and when he’s good, he’s very, very good.”

Another older horse to fly the flag for the Sheikh Hamdan team is Elarqam, trained by Mark Johnston.