Kalou handshake video ‘shocked’ Germans

BERLIN: A video of Hertha Berlin forward Salomon Kalou shaking hands with his team-mates “shocked” key German politicians, who were set to decide on Wednesday whether the Bundesliga can resume later this month.

“The video has done the German league (DFL) and professional football a disservice,” Anja Stahmann, chairwoman of Germany’s regional sports ministers, told radio station RBB on Wednesday.

“I have heard from colleagues that they are shocked and shaken. We were struck by great doubts when we watched the video,” admitted the sports senator for the state of Bremen. I got the impression that good rules were being written down on paper, but that they were not actually being lived out.”

Germany’s regional sports ministers have already approved the Bundesliga’s plans to resume, but Stahmann said Ivory Coast international Kalou’s video left a bad impression.

On Monday, the former Chelsea forward was suspended by Hertha after posting a video to Facebook showing him greeting team-mates and club employees with handshakes, flaunting hygiene guidelines laid out by the league. Kalou apologised for disregarding the social distancing rules, saying: “it was a big mistake”.