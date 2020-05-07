Lacking wisdom

Whenever I reflect upon the sorry state of affairs, including the behavior of our lawmakers, among others in this country, I can claim with no hesitation that laws are farmed in this land to be broken. The conduct of governance and statecraft require wisdom and knowledge, otherwise confusion and crises proliferate without end.

There are a few federal and provincial level organizations where appointments were made based on political loyalties as opposed to competence and character, resulting in an acute financial crisis. How can persons devoid of knowledge and wisdom run governmental organizations? Placing such persons in power and authority positions is not only dangerous, but also ominous for the state and society because administration and statecraft need genuinely bright minds, not the cronies who unfortunately rule the roost in this land of ours.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad