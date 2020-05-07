Just do something

These days one hears enough lip service for the country's 'daily wagers' from government quarters. Sympathetic words are used , such as “ the PM cares and wishes this and that for the daily wagers and the poor. Enough fooling around, I say. Being an ex-member of the Workers Welfare Fund (as an MNA) and a contributor to Social Security (as a corporate body CEO), I know for sure that there not millions but billions lying in their respective coffers. Use these billions to pay and help the much-talked about daily wagers – that is, if the government is sincere and actually wants to do something. There will be resistance from these two government bodies as huge amounts of funds are used on bogus schemes under the banner of helping the country's workers. The beneficiaries are contractors who are hand in glove with the staff of these departments. All the money which actually belongs to the workers and their welfare are put on projects such as building hotels etc, where everyone can take a 'dip' in the funds. My ears are popping out by daily listening to government 'concerns' about daily wagers.

Isphanyar Bhandara

CEO Murree Brewery