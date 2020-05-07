Relief from G20

According to reports, Pakistan is seeking debt relief amounting to $1.87 billion from G20 countries. This potential relief is likely to give Pakistan a breather for at least one year. This is in addition to what Pakistan is doing by exploring possibilities of taking advantage of lower oil prices in the international market and creating fiscal space through rescheduling of foreign and domestic debts. As Pakistan is faced with an impending economic downturn, some major mitigation efforts are in order. The country needs to be prepared for ensuing risks in the coming months, or even for a year. Though the economic managers of the government were already showing a subpar performance, the current Covid-19 crisis has given them an additional excuse to gloss over their own mismanagement and lack of competence in managing economic affairs of the country.

What we need now are some outside the box solutions to tackle the situation. If the past two years are any guide, the government has been dilly-dallying on taking major decisions. During the past couple of months in an escalating Covid-19 pandemic, taking no action has been a preferred mode of operation for the government. Rather than prioritize actions and move ahead, there has been a sluggish response in almost all areas that needed prompt and pertinent strategies. Although contacting the G20 for debt relief is perhaps one of the very few options Pakistan has, there is a need for collective thinking by establishing a common platform where the federal and provincial governments come together and the opposition is also taken on board. Rescheduling debts and even seeking new loans is a serious business that should not be conducted without consulting all relevant stakeholders.

The emerging situation is pointing towards economic and medical crises that will have far-reaching impacts, and that’s why extensive deliberations are required. The government should be clear about what key areas there are for immediate policy interventions. Just by tinkering with monetary affairs and the banking sector, we cannot find long-term solutions, though they may be helpful in the short run. Fiscal matters involve provinces from where the government collects taxes, and antagonizing or not involving all provinces in major decision-making will create more ill will than cooperation. The same applies to public finances and social safety nets that need a more circumspect approach than is being adopted in an ad-hoc manner right now. Even if the federal government manages to get the G20 relief on its own, it is business – both large and small – located across Pakistan that will need to pay taxes so that the debts are repaid. We cannot just continue with the begging and borrowing spree that the government has been pursuing since 2018. There are a couple of things that must be taken care of, irrespective of the debt relief. One, commodity prices must be stabilized in the local market so that the poor get the relief. Two, the government must respond to public health challenges in a much better way than it has been doing lately. Finally, the role of civil society and the private sector in economic and social stability cannot be overlooked. If the government gets the relief and does not take the above-mentioned measure, the relief will not be of much use to the common people. As we have seen in the past, debts are rescheduled and new loans are received but the benefits somehow disappear in thin air. That should not happen again.