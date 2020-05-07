Indian ministry website crashes in repatriation ‘panic’

NEW DELHI: The Indian civil aviation ministry’s website crashed on Wednesday as panicked citizens abroad rushed to register for a mass repatriation of almost 15,000 nationals from 12 countries on planes and naval ships.

India banned all incoming international flights in late March as it imposed one of the world’s strictest virus lockdowns, leaving hundreds of thousands of workers and students stranded abroad.

The first of 64 flights over the next week were due to leave the United Arab Emirates—home to more than three million Indians—and Qatar on Thursday bound for the southern state of Kerala.

In total 26 flights will bring Indians home from the Gulf region, while others will operate from Southeast Asia, Britain and the United States, including in San Francisco and Washington.