New app to help protect carers of virus patients

LONDON: An online app has been created to help protect people while looking after loved ones with Covid-19 in their own homes.

Health experts from the University of Southampton have teamed up with colleagues from the universities of Bath, Bristol and Public Health England to create the GermDefence.org site.

The aim of the app is to limit how much viral load people are exposed to in their homes to stop them becoming seriously ill. Government advice recommends those with symptoms of Covid-19 are isolated from others in their home but the app has been developed because of the difficulties of achieving this.

Paul Little, professor of primary care research at the University of Southampton, who has led an article in the BMJ on reducing the risk of viral load, said: “We developed and trialled Germ Defence so that it could be widely disseminated both during normal winter months and also during a major pandemic.

“We showed clear reductions in both transmission of infections to other family members and also in transmission from other family members. It should help reduce both the number of family members who become ill with Covid-19 and also reduce the severity of illness if family members do become ill.”

Professor Lucy Yardley, of the National Institute for Health Research Health Protection Research Unit in Behavioural Science and Evaluation at the University of Bristol, said: “Most people think that if a family member gets ill then it is just a matter of luck whether other people in the household get infected – but our trial of Germ Defence has shown that it is possible to protect the people you live with from also getting ill. We hope the app will save lives by helping people avoid spreading coronavirus to family members.”