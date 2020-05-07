Top Kashmiri fighter among four killed in Indian operations

HELD SRINAGAR: A top Kashmiri fighter is among four killed in cordon and search operations carried out by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, days after a number of Indian security personnel — including officers — were killed in the disputed territory.

In the gun battles, Riyaz Naikoo, said to be the chief commander of a group, was killed along with an associate, identified as Aadil Ahmed, in an operation in the Avantipora area of the district, according to the Kashmir Media Service.

Naikoo had reportedly taken over as the commander of the group after Burhan Wani was killed by Indian troops in 2016. In the wake of the killings, authorities suspended mobile internet services in the entire occupied territory and imposed curfew-like restrictions.

In another operation the same day, Indian troops killed two other youths in the Sharshali area of the district. People took to the streets in various places of the district to protest the killings. Many demonstrators were injured when the Indian troops and police resorted to brute force to quell the protests.

Following the killings, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference urged people to come out in large numbers and offer funerals for the dead. It also asked people to offer funeral prayers in absentia in their villages, hometowns and cities on Friday. It also called for a general strike in the occupied territory, today (Thursday), against the killings.