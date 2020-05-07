No new corona case reported in Azad Kashmir in 24 hours

MUZAFFARABAD: In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), no new positive case of coronavirus was reported while samples of about 80 new suspects were taken in the last 24 hours.

According to the health department, a total of 2,471 suspected cases were earlier sent for test, of which the result of 2,392 had been received with 76 positive cases.

Out of 76 coronavirus positive cases, 57 had been fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities across the state. Out of 19 active cases, five were admitted to DHQ hospital Sudenhoti, five in an isolation hospital in Muzaffarabad, two in DHQ hospital Bagh, one in DHQ hospital Bhimber and six in DHQ hospital Kotli.

The AJK government has established 61 quarantine centres in all 10 districts while the health officials deputed at the entry points were busy round-the-clock in screening the visitors.

The PCR testing is being done at Virology Lab, Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, CMH Rawalakot and Divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur.