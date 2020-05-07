Saad says govt did not contact PML-N over 18th Amendment

LAHORE: A senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former railways minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique, said on Wednesday there was a lot of talk going on about the 18th Amendment in the country but nobody from the government had contacted the party in that regard.

The PML-N leader said proposed amendments to the NAB Ordinance had nothing to do with the 18th Amendment. The party could ponder over proposals for any changes to the amendment but would not compromise on provincial autonomy, he said while talking to the media after appearing before an accountability court. He slammed the present NAB law, saying state affairs and the law could not go together.

Meanwhile, an accountability court resumed hearing of the Paragon Housing Society case. The judge directed Qaiser Amin Butt, an approver in the case, to turn up before the court on the next hearing warning that if he did not show up, warrants for his arrest would be issued. The court adjourned the hearing against Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique until June 2.