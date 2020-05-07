Hogg proposes: Pak-India Tests for cricket resumption

ISLAMABAD: Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has said that arranging a Test series between Pakistan and India could prove a booster in resumption of world cricket which has been brought to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fans around the globe have been waiting for a big contest to happen. Let’s stop the politics and bring the people together with a game which is loved by both the countries. The series will benefit financially to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and both cricket boards,” Hogg said in a video.

Hogg was of the view this series should be put in place and the World Test Championship should be sidelined for a while to ignite love for cricket around the world.

“Cricket has been stopped. The fans want to see competitive cricket. Replace India-Australia five-match series with Ashes,” he said.

Then involve Pakistan and India to play a four-match Test series, he added. “Two matches in India and as many in Pakistan over the Christmas period,” he said.

Hogg said the series would also end the long-time debate over who is the better cricketer amongst Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.

As many as 15 Test series have been played between both sides, as well as a one-off Test in February 1999 as part of the Asian Test Championship.

India hosted eight of the series, with 32 matches played at home as well as the one-off match in 1999. While Pakistan hosted seven series with 26 matches played at home.

Each side has four series wins, although Pakistan won more Test matches than India. The last time Pakistan played India was in November-December 2007.