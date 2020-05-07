Arshad wants to train in Turkey

ISLAMABAD: South Asian Games gold medallist Arshad Nadeem has picked Turkey as a possible venue for his training ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Talking to ‘The News’ after receiving a cheque of one million rupees for winning the South Asian Games gold medal, javelin thrower Arshad said he has requested to train in Turkey once the COVID-19 settles down.

“IPC Minister Dr Feh­mida Mirza sought my consent and gave me options to train in Baku or Turkey. I picked Turkey. There I will be able to compete against the best European javelin throwers also,” he said.

Arshad, who also captured a medal in the Asian Games, hoped that with hard work and some international exposure in the company of best athletes in Europe, he would be in a position to make history for Pakistan by becoming the first ever track and field athlete to win an Olympic medal.

“I am confident that I can achieve that goal. I need a bit of international exposure and training under well versed coaches,” he said.

Pakistan athletics team finished behind Sri Lanka and India on the medals table in the South Asian Games in Nepal by winning five gold, two silver and six bronze medals.

Dr Fehmida presented the cheques to athletes in Islamabad on Wednesday. Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of IPC Saima Nadeem, Secretary Ministry of IPC Muhammad Ali Shahzada and Deputy Director General PSB Azam Dar were also present on the occasion.