Women team delighted after interacting with stars

LAHORE: Members of national women team Wednesday expressed their happiness over the opportunity given to them by the Pakistan Cricket Board to directly interact with the cricket greats via video conference call.

The PCB arranged two online sessions of the current and emerging women players with Wasim Akram and Babar Azam. The duo provided insights into challenges with regards to strategy and approach in different conditions.

The sessions included wide range of discussions from preparations to the execution of on-field tactics.

Wasim and Babar stressed the significance of hard work and physical fitness, adding that patience and temperament are vital for success at the international level.

Speaking about the sessions, Captain Bismah Maroof said: “It is very important that our players are using the lockdown for their development and learning the key approaches of the game in an effective manner. The sessions were a great step and every player learnt a lot during interaction with former greats.”

Listening to Wasim as how he led Pakistan in different situations and pressure was really helpful.

“It was also wonderful to hear Babar Azam as to how he prepares for a match in different situations.”

Medium-fast bowler Aiman Anwar said: “I am thankful to the PCB for arranging this online session. Wasim provided us some invaluable tips about T20 bowling and taught us the art of reading batter’s mind.”

Diana Baig, right-arm medium-fast bowler, said: “The session with Wasim was very inspirational. He spoke about how to use variety in bowling. He also shared pressure-handling tactics, which will help me in future.”