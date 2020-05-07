Three-Test Series: ECB likely to host Pakistan at two venues

ISLAMABAD: As England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has started moving towards minimising their options to generate international activities amid the COVID-19 marred summer, the Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford have emerged as the possible venues to host all six Test matches scheduled in the 2020 season.

The option will be put before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its approval in the next week’s virtual meeting between ECB officials and PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

“Yes, a meeting is expected to be held next week via video link between Wasim and ECB officials to discuss different options regarding hosting Pakistan’s share of matches in the English summer. I am in no position to tell which points and options will be under discussion,” a PCB official when contacted said.

News emerging from England reveals that Old Trafford in Manchester could host two Pakistan Tests in August with third to be held at Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The season will, however, start with the three-match Test series against West Indies with two Tests at Ageas Bowl and one at Old Trafford.

All these matches will be staged behind closed doors with a maximum of 250 persons to be present at the grounds.

A UK based newspaper has quoted Steve Elworthy, the ECB’s head of events, as investigating the logistics of getting the matches played without spectators. “He is confident international cricket could be held at the two grounds, with no more than 250 people present at each match,” the daily said.

The Tests would be held back-to-back with three days between each one. The two venues would then — at the end of July and in early August — share the three One-Day Internationals against Ireland at Trent Bridge (Edgbaston) and the Oval in September.

“We would only be in a position to share details once we discuss all these matters with ECB officials. So far the ECB has not shared any details with us,” the PCB official said.

Though the ECB has yet to discuss these points with the PCB, it is already in talks with Cricket West Indies. Besides that, England Test captain Joe Root and his West Indian counterpart Jason Holder have also been kept in the loop on the possibility of holding the series at the two venues.

The ECB hopes the pandemic will have eased sufficiently in two months for Test cricket to resume at the two ‘bio-secure’ grounds with hotels on site.

Rod Bransgrove, the Hampshire chairman, told ‘Sportsmail’ earlier this month that the ground he has been largely responsible for developing into a Test venue could stage more than one Test this year. Now he could be rewarded with three.

The West Indies board officials are confident their players will travel as long as they are given the green light to do so. “Players will be free to decide on touring England as there will be no binding on any,” a CWI official is quoted to have said.

Last week, the ECB postponed the start of their new Hundred competition until 2021 and they may also have to pull the plug on the County Championship and the T20 Blast.