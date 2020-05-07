Saadi, wife remain safe in Sharjah residential tower fire incident

KARACHI: Pakistan’s star karateka Saadi Abbas was also living in the residential tower in Al Nahda, Sharjah, where a massive fire broke out on Tuesday night.

Saadi and his wife remained safe. However, he lost his vehicle in the incident.

“We were living on the 38th floor. When we heard alarm bell we rushed down and saw that fire had broken out on the tenth floor. When we reached the ground floor we saw that the whole building had caught fire. My car had also been burnt down,” Saadi told ‘The News’.

“Thanks God we did not face any physical damage,” Saadi said.

Saadi is Pakistan’s top fighter and lives in the UAE. He is training there for the Olympics qualifiers along with the UAE national team.