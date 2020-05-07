Match-fixing in cricket has its roots in India: Aaqib

KARACHI: Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed has said that all the match-fixing in cricket has its roots in India.

“Questions have been raised on the IPL (in the past) and I think the den of this match-fixing mafia is India,” Aaqib said on Wednesday.

The former right-arm pacer was also critical of the system and said that whistle-blowers are often victimised and their career suffers after they voice their concern.

“Those who blow the whistle against match-fixers hurt their own careers,” he said, hinting at involvement of officials within the cricket boards.

Aaqib said that he had received death threats from the match-fixers as they told him that they will mutilate his body if he testifies in court.

He added that only four to five players are needed to fix a match, which certainly was not a difficult task in the 1990s.

“The team had great potential back then and yet they were seen underperforming in many events including the Singer Cup,” he said.

Aaqib also criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for paving the way for Mohammad Amir’s return to cricket. “These things encourage those who have been involved with match-fixing,” he said.