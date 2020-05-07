IPC minister hands over cheques to medal-winning athletes

KARACHI: In yet another phase the federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza gave away cheques to national athletes for lifting medals in the 13th South Asian Games which were held last year.

In a function at Islamabad, the medallists were honoured as per sports policy. The gold medallists were given Rs 1 million each, with the silver medallists going away with Rs 500,000 each and bronze medallists taking Rs 250,000 each.

Also present were the Parliamentary Secretary IPC Saima Nadeem, Secretary IPC Mohammad Ali Shehzada, AFP Secretary Mohammad Zafar and PSB Deputy DG Mohammad Azam Dar.

The athletics squad which received cash prizes include: Arshad Nadeem (javelin throw gold), Uzair Rehman (200m gold; 4x100m relay bronze), Muhammad Naeem (110m hurdles gold, 4x100 m relay bronze), Mehboob Ali (400m hurdles gold, 4x400m relay bronze), Shams-ul-Haq (discuss throw bronze), Sami Ullah (100m bronze, 4x100m raley bronze), Umar Sadat (4x400m relay bronze), Abdul Moeed (4x400m relay bronze), Nokar Hussain (4x400m relay bronze), Muhammad Shahbaz (4x400m relay bronze), Najma Parveen (400m hurdles gold, 200m silver, 4x400m relay silver, 4x100m relay bronze), Sahaib-a-Asra (4x400m relay silver, 400m bronze, 4x100m relay bronze), Aneela Gulzar (4x400m relay silver, 4x100m relay bronze), Rabia Ashiq (4x400m relay silver) and Esha Imran (4x100m relay bronze).