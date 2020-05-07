Picking up lost threads in least promising conditions

LAHORE: Most of the textile sector exporting industries, allowed to resume operations, are not in good shape as they not only have problems relating to finances and workers’ availability, but also have issues with the state machinery regarding power billing, refunds, and obtaining concessional loans for paying salaries.

Even then they are operating to execute the few orders at hand, but the going is very tough. Although the government has announced many concessions but there are hiccups in implementation. For instance, the power distribution companies are now issuing them bills at the federal cabinet approved rate of US cents 7.5 (around Rs12 per unit).

However, they are charging the general sales tax on these bills at the original non-concessional tariff that is double. When exporters protest, they point out the entire GST refundable to exporters. But the refunds are made after the realisation of export proceeds and refund processing system is so inefficient that exporters have not been able to get recent past refunds even three months after the realisation of export proceeds.

The exporters are facing financial crunch because of many other reasons. Their foreign buyers are delaying the payments by a month or two. Their reasoning is that with market closed due to lockdown even in the developed economies they are also facing similar financial crunch. The other financial burden they face is the nonpayment of their dues from the past supplies to local markets (many spinners are simultaneously local suppliers as well as exporters).

Pakistan exports 25 percent of all yarn that it produces. The rest 75 percent is consumed locally. The buyers say that they would be able to resume payments when the economic activities are normalised. Yet another financial load they face is that they had to bear the cost of almost 45 days of industrial closure. Some industries retained their workers other opted for layoff. Legally layoff is allowed on the condition that the industries pay 15 days’ salary to the laid-off workers and clear their other dues.

That’s a lot of money. The laid-off workers, when the factory operations resume, are hired as new workers.

The State Bank of Pakistan announced a loan scheme at 3 percent interest to the enterprise for payment of workers’ salary up to June 2020. The month of April has passed but few if any salary loans have been processed by the banks. The banks besides demanding collateral or guarantees are asking for the list of all workers even those laid off and have not resumed duties after the factories were open.

The factory owners do not want to bear the expenses of those workers that have not reported to work. Generally, the attendance in a knitwear or garment factory (that employ 1000 to 3000 workers) is 60 percent after the opening of operations.

Most of the absentee workers have either left for their villages or live in far-flung areas. They have no means of transport to come to work. The public transport is banned. Workers living near the factories or those that have motorbikes, have reported for work.

The operating factories have to observe all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) notified by the competent authority to ensure that no infected person works in the factory. They have placed large water tanks and soap at the factory gate.

They are allowed entry with mask on their face. Before going further their temperature is checked through thermal guns. Those having higher than recommended temperature are told to go back. They have to wash their hands again before entering manufacturing floor. They operate from a distance of 6 feet from each other. As the workers’ strength is low this poses no problem.

The health and testing teams of government of Pakistan have started visiting the operating factories on regular basis.

They check if the SOPs are fully complied with. Moreover, they are randomly conduction corona virus test on the workers. The factory owners have been informed that if any worker tests positive the entire factory would be sealed. The owners are taking extra precautions to avoid sealing of their premises.

Another problem faced by the value-added exporters is that they are finding it hard to import the accessories for their garment. It includes zips, buttons, and logos/labels recommended by the buyers. Most of the shipments were earlier arranged from China. Most of these consignments worth millions of rupees each are stuck at numerous ports outside China.

These cannot even be airlifted as sorting out accessories among numerous other cargoes is impossible. Those having past stocks are operating and those having no stocks are forced to lay closed.