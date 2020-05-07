Meezan Bank profit up 62pc

KARACHI: Meezan Bank Limited profit surged 62 percent to Rs4.943 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs3.91, a statement said on Thursday.

The bank earned Rs3.049 billion with EPS of Rs2.31 in the corresponding period last year. It did not announce any interim dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the statement said.

The result came in higher-than-industry expectations due to higher-than-expected non funded income, which was led by forex income and gain on securities.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter increased 66 percent to Rs14.7 billion, owing to 64 percent increase in mark-up earned, Topline Securities said in a research note.

Non mark-up income of the bank increased 53 percent year-on-year and 21 percent quarter-on-quarter. The bank booked gain on securities of Rs723 million. Forex income also recorded an increase of 12 percent QoQ.

On the expense side, the bank’s expenses increased by 28 percent YoY; however on a QoQ basis they declined by 3 percent.

Fawad Basir from Topline Securities said, “Provisions arrived at Rs1.6 billion (negative 3 percent QoQ), most likely driven by the loan book.” Effective tax rate of the bank clocked in at 42 percent for the quarter, he added.