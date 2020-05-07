Stocks fall on poor economic indicators, projections

The capital market on Wednesday ended in the red zone on poor economic indicators and projections, including 54 percent drop in exports and an additional fear that remittances might fall too, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said stocks closed lower on pressure in selected scrips amid dismal earnings outlook, 54 percent fall in exports in April to $957 million, and SBP projections of three percent negative GDP growth amid 60-day lockdown.

Furthermore, foreign outflows, SBP restrictions on banking sector payouts for the season, dismal data on oil sales falling by 35 percent for April 2020, falling local fertiliser prices and investor concerns over Rs2 trillion outstanding circular debt played a catalytic role in the bearish close, he added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.78 percent or 264.57 points to close at 33,728.18 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 1.09 percent or 163.71 points to end at 14,844.17 points level.

Of 350 active scrips, 158 moved up, 163 retreated, and 29 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 208.973 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 261.325 million shares in the previous session.

“This negativity in the market can be attributed to profit taking in the E&P sector, where it closed one percent lower,” a Topline Securities analyst said.

Moreover, cements continued on a downward trajectory, as investors persisted in limiting their exposure in the sector. Investor interest was observed in the steel sector, as Amreli Steel and Mughal Steel gained to close 4.35 percent and 3.64 percent higher from their respective previous close, he said.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib, said, “Economic numbers worried several investors, as the prevailing situation halted most of the production facilities, which, with exports falling sharply in April, sent negative signals.”

Moreover, there has been selling pressure in cement sector owing to weak quarterly financial results and falling cement sales. “Owing to lockdown, all the industries have been at a standstill along with construction activities,” he added.

Ovais Ahsan, chief executive officer at Optimus Capital Management, said, “The market succumbed to profit-taking closing in the red, as investors chose to be cautious after the largest number of single day infections of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday.”

Investors remained optimistic ahead of expected easing of the lockdown after May 9; however, the increasing rate of infections and deaths remained a cause of concern. “A massive drop of over 47 percent in exports for April, ie on month on month basis also added to the bearish sentiment,” he added.

The top gainers were Unilever Foods, up Rs318.00 close at Rs1,0895.00/share, and Nestle Pakistan, up Rs85.98 to finish at Rs5,915.11/share.

Rafhan Maize, down Rs49.00 to close at Rs6,900.00/share, and Shield Corporations, down Rs16.49 to close at Rs223.51/share, were the main losers.

Hascol Petrol recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 23.803 million shares. Its scrip gained Re0.04 end at Rs15.66/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Azgard Nine, recording a turnover of 5.360 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Re0.7 to end at Rs10.18/share.